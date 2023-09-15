National Engineer's Day 2023: 7 Timeless & Precious Heritage Sites That Are Result Of Indian Engineering Excellence

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 15, 2023
National Engineers' Day is celebrated on September 15 to lay emphasis on the immense and wonderful contributions of the engineers to the society. The day marks the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, one of India's greatest engineers and visionaries. Take a look at the 7 Timeless & Precious Heritage Sites That Are Result Of Indian Engineering Excellence
Modhera Sun Temple in Gujarat dates back to the 11th century and exemplifies the Maru-Gurjara style of architecture. It features stunning carvings and a stepped tank known as the Surya Kund, which is designed and engineered to capture the first rays of the rising sun during the equinox
Ajanta Caves located in Aurangabad offer a unique glimpse into ancient Indian art, culture and spirituality. These caves are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and are considered one of the greatest achievements of Indian rock-cut architecture and engineering excellence
Brihadeeswara Temple in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, a UNESCO World Heritage was built by the great emperor Raja Raja Chola I. The temple has withstood six earthquakes without any structural damage. In comparison, Big Ben and the Leaning Tower of Pisa, have experienced a gradual tilt over time. However, the Brihadeeswara Temple, despite its much greater age, remains perfectly level with no inclination
Ram Setu in Rameswaram Island of Tamil Nadu is one place in India which is visible from the space. The place that holds mythological significance is a marvelous example of the engineering of that time
Konark Sun Temple in Odisha was built in the 13th Century by King Narasimhadeva I of the Eastern Ganga dynasty. The temple is an architectural and engineering masterpiece, shaped like a colossal chariot with intricately carved stone wheels and walls depicting mythological stories
The most famous cave at Ellora is Cave 16, known as the Kailasa Temple is an impressive monolithic rock-cut structure dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple's construction involved carving out an entire rock hillside, both externally and internally, to create a massive structure resembling Mount Kailash, the abode of Lord Shiva
Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand is famous for being buried under snow for nearly four centuries. Despite facing the devastating flash floods in 2013, the temple miraculously remains standing, resilient and gleaming
