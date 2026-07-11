Shehnaaz Gill Aces Sophisticated Blazer Look For Rumoured BF Raghav Juyal's Birthday Party, Shares Pics

By: Aanchal C | July 11, 2026

Shehnaaz Gill attended actor-dancer Raghav Juyal's recent birthday bash in Mumbai and their moments have gone viral, fuelling their dating rumours

For the party, the actress skipped the usual party wear and opted for a sophisticated ivory oversized blazer mini dress

The chic ensmeble featured oversized sculptural lapels, a plunging neckline and double-breasted silhouette

Keeping the monochrome palette intact, Shehnaaz paired the look with black glitter pointed-toe pumps and statement gold earrings

Glowing skin, softly defined eyes, peachy-nude cheeks, and muted pink lips completed the polished beauty look

Her hair was styled in a neat low updo with face-framing strands, lending softness to the structured ensemble

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