Sharvari Wagh Looks Like A Modern-Day Ballerina In New Photos Ahead Of Main Vapas Aunga Release

By: Aanchal C | June 04, 2026
Ahead of the release of Main Vapas Aunga, Sharvari Wagh treated fans to a fresh set of fashion-forward photos that instantly caught attention online
The actress embraced the popular balletcore aesthetic, serving elegance and grace through a soft ivory-toned ensemble and dance-inspired poses
Her outfit featured a cropped structured blazer paired with a matching skirt, creating a polished yet youthful silhouette
Adding visual interest to the look was a sheer layer peeking beneath the skirt, giving the outfit a stylish double-skirt effect
The true highlight of the ensemble was her pair of delicate ballet flats, which perfectly tied the entire ballerina-inspired fashion story together
Sharvari kept accessories understated with dainty gold earrings and a few elegant rings, allowing the outfit to remain the focal point
A glowing complexion, flushed cheeks, soft nude lips, and subtle eye makeup complemented the romantic vibe, while her messy bun completed the effortless ballerina aesthetic
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