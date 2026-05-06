Ananya Panday Looks Elegant As 'Chandni' In ₹56,500 Gulabi Anarkali With Ghagra Dhoti

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 06, 2026
Ananya Panday channelled romantic ‘Chandni’ vibes from her upcoming film Chand Mera Dil, serving effortless desi elegance in a soft pink ensemble
The Gen-Z star donned a flowy ₹56,500 Anarkali kurta by Aikeyah in a delicate onion-pink hue, crafted from lightweight chanderi fabric
The silhouette featured a flattering V-neckline and full sleeves, oozing both traditional charm and modern ease
Ananya paired it with a fusion-style ‘ghagra dhoti’ bottom, blending the drape of a dhoti with the volume of a lehenga for a contemporary twist
She further styled a sheer organza dupatta, adorned with fine golden borders and subtle moon-inspired motifs that elevated the entire look
Styled by Meagan Concessio, she accessorised with diamond and emerald earrings along with ear cuffs and stacked rings
Her beauty look stayed soft and radiant with dewy skin and nude tones, while a messy bun adorned with pink flowers added a fairytale-like finish
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