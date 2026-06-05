Sharvari Looks Like A Modern-Day Ballerina In New Photos Ahead Of Main Vapas Aunga Release

By: Aanchal C | June 05, 2026

Ahead of the release of Main Vapas Aunga, Sharvari treated fans to a fresh set of fashion-forward photos that instantly caught attention online

The actress embraced the popular balletcore aesthetic, serving elegance and grace through a soft ivory-toned ensemble and dance-inspired poses

Her outfit featured a cropped structured blazer paired with a matching skirt, creating a polished yet youthful silhouette

Adding visual interest to the look was a sheer layer peeking beneath the skirt, giving the outfit a stylish double-skirt effect

The true highlight of the ensemble was her pair of delicate ballet flats, which perfectly tied the entire ballerina-inspired fashion story together

Sharvari kept accessories understated with dainty gold earrings and a few elegant rings, allowing the outfit to remain the focal point

A glowing complexion, flushed cheeks, soft nude lips, and subtle eye makeup complemented the romantic vibe, while her messy bun completed the effortless ballerina aesthetic

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