By: Rahul M | November 20, 2026
Sharvari garced the recent Yeh Prem Mol Liya trailer launch in Mumbai in a stunning lehenga set that brought together shades of pink, green, coral and maroon
The actress donned a pink blouse featuring a deep V-shaped neckline, dense floral embroidery and contrasting green-and-gold patterned sleeves
She paired the blouse with a voluminous skirt featuring small floral motifs in green and coral pink. Broad mustard-gold panels and darker embroidered borders along the hem completed the design
A maroon-red dupatta was draped over her shoulder and around her arms. Its ornate pink-and-gold border added another layer of detail while complementing the colours of her lehenga
Sharvari went big on accessories with an elaborate antique-gold choker featuring colourful detailing, paired with matching jhumka earrings
She further accessorised with stacked bracelets, statement rings and an embellished haathphool, adding to the maximalist appeal of her ensemble
She kept her hair open in soft, natural-looking waves and added a tiny bindi. Defined eyes, a subtle base and glossy subtle-pink lips rounded off her beauty look
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