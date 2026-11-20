By: Rutunjay D | November 20, 2026
Madhuri Dixit delivered a masterclass in contemporary fusion dressing, stepping out in an architectural saree couture ensemble from JJ Valaya’s label, JJV Kapurthala.
The six-yard drape features a refined, muted palette of soft beige, taupe, and warm mustard-gold micro-motifs, offering a sophisticated departure from conventional bright festive hues.
Framing the traditional drape is an ornate gold-embroidered border accented with a narrow black-and-ivory chevron-patterned trim that introduces a crisp graphic edge.
The standout hero element of the look is a structured, shirt-inspired blouse topped with a sharp high collar and an elongated, menswear-style necktie detail.
Crafted with contrasting panels—one side in solid sand-beige and the other in a bold black-and-ivory chevron print—the necktie brings an unmistakable avant-garde flair to the neckline.
Her dark tresses are swept into a neat, compact low bun with a soft side parting, lending clean, sculptural balance to the high-neck silhouette.
Draped smoothly over her shoulder in a classic Nivi-inspired fall, the saree allows the intricate interplay between the fluid pallu and tailored shirt bodice to shine.