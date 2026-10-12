Shardiya Navratri 2026 Fasting: Foods You Can Eat During The Nine-Day Vrat

By: Rahul M | October 12, 2026
Shardiya Navratri is a time for devotion, prayers and fasting. As devotees observe the nine-day festival from October 11 to 19, 2026, many follow a vrat diet that avoids regular grains and certain ingredients
If you’re observing vrat during this time, check out five foods commonly eaten during Navratri fasting:
Sabudana is a popular ingredient during Navratri fasting and can be used to prepare dishes such as khichdi, vadas and tikkis. Often cooked with potatoes and peanuts, it provides carbohydrates that help supply energy during the day
Samak rice, also known as barnyard millet, is often used as a substitute for regular rice during Navratri. It can be prepared as khichdi or pulao with potatoes and permitted vegetables
Kuttu ka atta, or buckwheat flour, is commonly used to prepare vrat-friendly dishes such as puris, rotis and cheelas. Pair these with vrat-approved potato curry or curd for a more filling meal
Fruits such as bananas, apples, papaya and pomegranates are easy to include in a Navratri fasting diet. They provide fibre, vitamins and minerals and can be eaten at breakfast or as snacks between meals
Makhana, also known as fox nuts, is a convenient snack for those observing vrat. You can roast it with a little ghee or use it to prepare kheer with milk
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