Shanaya Kapoor Serves 'Croc-Coded' Couture In Daring Green Dress For Mumbai Event

By: Aanchal C | January 21, 2026
Bollywood actress Shanaya Kapoor recently grabbed eyeballs at a Mumbai event in a daring look, which called 'croc-coded' on Instagram
The Gen-Z star oozed chic and sultry elegance in a breathtaking olive green drape gown
Her halter-neck dress featured bold cut-outs along the midsection, intricate ruching details and a high slit
The gathered fabric of the dress floowed effortlessly from the waist down the hemline
Shanaya kept her accessories minimal with just a pair of statement gold earrings, letting her ensemble do the talking
Her glam was equally chic with a clean, dewy makeup, blushed cheeks, highlighted glow, sleek brows and nude glossy lips
Shanaya rounded off her show-stopping look with a sleek, pushed-back bun
