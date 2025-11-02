Shah Rukh Khan Turns 60! Times When Bollywood’s Badshah Redefined Classic Men’s Fashion

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 02, 2025
Bollywood's beloved superstar Shah Rukh Khan turns 60, and designer Manish Malhotra made sure to remind everyone why King Khan’s charm never goes out of style
Sharing a carousel of stunning pics on Instagram, the ace couturier celebrated SRK’s timeless elegance
The pictures showed that from regal sherwanis to suave black suits, the actor continues to redefine classic fashion with every decade
Manish once dressed SRK in a regal black sherwani layered with emerald-studded jewels, exuding royalty like a true star
Lately, the actor has swapped diamonds for bold silver accessories with ear cuffs and layered necklaces that added a rockstar twist to his timeless look
A perfectly tailored black blazer is SRK’s second skin. Whether at press meets or premieres, his sharp silhouettes paired with luxury watches never goes out of style
Few can make ethnic menswear look as contemporary as Shah Rukh Khan. His affinity for bandhgalas, minimal embroidery, and clean lines continues to redefine festive menswear even today
