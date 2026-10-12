Sara Tendulkar Turns 29: Check Out Her Festive-Ready Desi Looks For Perfect Navratri And Diwali Fashion Inspiration

By: Rahul M | October 12, 2026

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, celebrates her 29th birthday on Monday, October 12

While she often makes a statement in contemporary Western outfits, her ethnic wardrobe deserves just as much attention, offering plenty of inspiration for the festive season

Sara looked radiant in a multicoloured lehenga choli worn for her brother Arjun Tendulkar's wedding festivities in Mumbai. She completed the traditional ensemble with statement jewellery and a parandi-adorned hairstyle

Her baby blue lehenga, featuring intricate floral embroidery, offered a softer take on festive dressing. Styled with delicate jewellery, the pastel ensemble is perfect inspiration for daytime celebrations

Sara's gold lehenga stood out with intricate zardozi embroidery and mirror-work detailing. The rich embellishments made it a statement-making choice for evening festivities, grand celebrations and wedding guest dressing

Sara made a case for timeless festive elegance in a green saree paired with a sleeveless gold blouse, a stunning necklace and matching earrings. Recreate this combination for puja ceremonies or festive family gatherings

For those who prefer understated glamour, Sara's black saree paired with diamond jewellery offers a sophisticated alternative to colourful festive outfits. The combination is ideal for cocktail evenings, formal celebrations and wedding receptions

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