Sara Tendulkar Poses With Arjun In UNSEEN Wedding Photos, Says 'My Baby Brother Now Belongs To Saaniya Chandhok'

By: Aanchal C | March 13, 2026
Entrepreneur Sara Tendulkar shared a series of unseen pictures from her brother Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding on March 5, 2026
In the caption, she stated, "My baby brother now belongs to @saaniyachandhok 💓 "
Sara also wrote, "May the universe shower you both with infinite blessings, abundance, everything your heart desires, and ofcourse, protect you from nazar for the rest of your lives.🧿🙏🏻🤲🏻📿"
Her special message ended with, "Love you both immensely💗💗💗💗💗Undoubtedly the happiest day of my life!"
For her brother's big day, Sara oozed regal elegance in a custom Manish Malhotra pink saree
She accessorised the desi look with an exquisite necklace, chandbali earrings, a statement mang tikka and a stack of bangles
Sara rounded off her glam with glowing makeup, pink cheeks and rosy lips, while her hair was styled in a half-up and half-up style
Thanks For Reading!