Sara Ali Khan Wows In Vibrant Bikinis In Beach Vacation Photos, Spends Quality Time With Childhood Friends

By: Aanchal C | July 14, 2026
Sara Ali Khan shared a series of photos from her tropical getaway, revealing that the vacation was all about reconnecting with her childhood friends
She wrote in the caption: "Reunion with my priy bachpan ke yaar 👯♀️ Toh obviously mauj-masti ke liye hum tayaar 🙌 Mile sab saat samundar paar 🧜♀️🌊 To spread laughter, make memories and baato behad pyaar 💞"
One of her standout beach looks featured a neon lime green bikini top paired with black shorts and a breezy printed shirt
In another stylish ensemble, Sara opted for a brown-toned bikini with neutral straps, paired with a chic shorts
Oversized sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat completed the relaxed holiday aesthetic
Proving that less is more, the actress also sported a cropped white shirt tied at the waist with black shorts. Soft beach waves and minimal styling gave the look an easy-going vacation vibe
Moving beyond swimwear, Sara slipped into a flowing white dress adorned with vibrant prints. She accessorised it with a striking red handbag and a matching hat
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