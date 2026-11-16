Sara Ali Khan Captivates In A Multi-Hued Lehenga And Daring Backless Halter Choli

By: Rutunjay D | November 16, 2026
Sara Ali Khan delivered a vibrant festive style statement, stepping out in an opulent, multi-hued lehenga ensemble by designer Gopi Vaid.
The voluminous, flared skirt features vertical color-blocked panels in rich jewel tones of royal purple, deep magenta-pink, and emerald green.
Adding contemporary allure to the traditional silhouette, she paired the skirt with a striking deep-purple halter-neck choli featuring a high, choker-style embroidered collar.
The front of the blouse is lavishly encrusted with mirror work, gold thread embroidery, and delicate beaded fringes along the cropped hem, while the back reveals a daring, backless tie-up design with delicate string straps.
Ornate, oversized handcrafted gold latkans (tassels) dangle from the waist tie and back strings, lending playful movement and artisanal charm to the outfit.
She stacked her wrist with heavy gold and pearl-embellished bangles paired with a matching statement cocktail ring.
Keeping her neckline clean to highlight the heavily embellished high-collar blouse, she accessorized with intricate gold-and-pearl ear cuffs that hug the curve of her ears.
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