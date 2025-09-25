Sanya Malhotra Stuns In ₹89,500 'Tilak' Lehenga Along With Janhvi Kapoor & Other Stars In Ahmedabad

By: Rahul M | September 25, 2025

The stars of the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari movie took Ahmedabad by storm with their exquisite garba style during their promotional tour

Sharing the series of pictures on her Instagram, Janhvi wrote on, "नवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएँ 🙏✨ Sanskari style 🥰🥳"

For the event, Janhvi stunned in a custom multi-hued lehenga from the fashion label Torani

Meanwhile, Sanya stole the show in a ₹89,500 bedazzling ethnic ensemble, named Ajrakh Tilak Lehenga, by Nitya Bajaj

Both the actresses complemented their chaniya choli look with ethnic jewellery and glowing makeup

Meanwhile, the boys weren’t left behind and showed how men’s festive fashion can be equally stunning

Both Varun Dhawan and Rohit Saraf rocked a beautiful multi-colour kurta and pyjamas

