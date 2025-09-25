Sanya Malhotra Stuns In ₹89,500 'Tilak' Lehenga Along With Janhvi Kapoor & Other Stars In Ahmedabad

By: Rahul M | September 25, 2025
The stars of the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari movie took Ahmedabad by storm with their exquisite garba style during their promotional tour
Sharing the series of pictures on her Instagram, Janhvi wrote on, "नवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएँ 🙏✨ Sanskari style 🥰🥳"
For the event, Janhvi stunned in a custom multi-hued lehenga from the fashion label Torani
Meanwhile, Sanya stole the show in a ₹89,500 bedazzling ethnic ensemble, named Ajrakh Tilak Lehenga, by Nitya Bajaj
Both the actresses complemented their chaniya choli look with ethnic jewellery and glowing makeup
Meanwhile, the boys weren’t left behind and showed how men’s festive fashion can be equally stunning
Both Varun Dhawan and Rohit Saraf rocked a beautiful multi-colour kurta and pyjamas
Thanks For Reading!