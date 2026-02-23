Sanya Malhotra Looks Ravishing In Strapless Black Gown At Filmfare South Awards 2026

By: Aanchal C | February 23, 2026
Bollywood star Sanya malhotra graced the recent Filmfare South Awards 2026 in the most elegant look
The actress walked the red carpet in a dreamy black gown by designer duo Gauri & Nainika
The classic ensemble featured a strapless pattern, sheer corseted bodice and voluminous skirt
The subtle lace detailing and floral embroidery added romance and softness to the other chic dress
Sanya elevated her classic black moment with a jaw-dropping diamond necklace with emerald accents, matching stud earrings and a gigantic ring
Her makeup was equally dreamy with a soft, dewy base, luminous-blushed cheeks, smoky eyes and nude lips.
The actress rounded off her night glam with a pushed-back bun with few strands beautifully framing her face
