Sanya Malhotra Looks Ravishing In Strapless Black Gown At Filmfare South Awards 2026

By: Aanchal C | February 23, 2026

Bollywood star Sanya malhotra graced the recent Filmfare South Awards 2026 in the most elegant look

The actress walked the red carpet in a dreamy black gown by designer duo Gauri & Nainika

The classic ensemble featured a strapless pattern, sheer corseted bodice and voluminous skirt

The subtle lace detailing and floral embroidery added romance and softness to the other chic dress

Sanya elevated her classic black moment with a jaw-dropping diamond necklace with emerald accents, matching stud earrings and a gigantic ring

Her makeup was equally dreamy with a soft, dewy base, luminous-blushed cheeks, smoky eyes and nude lips.

The actress rounded off her night glam with a pushed-back bun with few strands beautifully framing her face

