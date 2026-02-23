Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Brings 90s Retro Glam In Polka-Dotted Mini Dress, Sheer Stockings

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | February 23, 2026
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s model girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, set Instagram ablaze with a series of striking looks from her latest photoshoot, and it was a masterclass in vintage-inspired dressing
In one standout look, she channelled 90s retro glam in a black-and-white polka-dotted mini dress, featuring a one-shoulder silhouette and a dramatic flowing train cascading from the waist
Mahieka styled the statement piece with sheer black polka-dotted stockings, diamond earrings, and a metallic shimmering clutch, adding old-school glamour
Her beauty game stayed true to the era with kohl-rimmed eyes, softly smoked lids, blushed cheeks, a glowing base, nude lips and side-parted open waves
In another frame, Mahieka slipped into a second black-and-white off-shoulder mini dress paired with classic black stockings
She rounded off the look with diamond jewellery, a glossy black handbag, black high heels and messy high bun with soft bangs
For her final look, Mahieka oozed chic elegance in a black midi dress crafted with intricate lace detailing, a sweetheart neckline and button accents running down the front
She accessorised with dangling diamond earrings, a delicate necklace, and a quirky heart-shaped glossy bag
