Sanya Malhotra Channels Old-World Charm In Ivory Anarkali And Regal Jewellery

By: Rahul M | November 14, 2026

Sanya Malhotra delighted her fans with a series of stunning pictures in a regal ensemble that exuded old-world charm

The actress wore an exquisite ivory-navy blue Anarkali featuring elaborate gold work with a broad metallic finish

She paired the elegant attire with a matching duppatta covered in gold floral motifs, adding more richness to the appearance

Sanya completed the look with oxidised earrings and a bold necklace featuring deep red stones, adding colour and character to her outfit

Matching bracelets, delicate wrist jewellery and rings added to the traditional appeal without taking attention away from the saree

Her beauty look featured winged eyeliner, softly defined eyes, luminous skin, a tiny black bindi and muted lipstick for a balanced finish

She pulled her hair back into a sleek bun and incorporated a decorative hair accessory, keeping the overall styling polished and elegant

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