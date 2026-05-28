Sanya Malhotra Breaks The Internet With Animal-Print Lingerie Look In Bold Photoshoot

By: Rahul M | May 28, 2026
Sanya Malhotra turned up the heat online with a daring new photoshoot that instantly grabbed attention across social media
The actress slipped into a fierce animal-print lingerie-inspired ensemble that perfectly blended bold glamour with high-fashion editorial energy
Her statement look featured a printed bralette paired with matching bottoms, layered under a sleek black jacket detailed with cheetah-print accents around the collar
Sanya confidently posed for the camera with striking expressions and edgy styling, giving the entire shoot a powerful runway-inspired vibe
Keeping the focus completely on the outfit, she skipped heavy jewellery and opted for a clean, minimal styling approach
Her beauty look added the perfect soft contrast with glowing skin, rosy cheeks, glossy lips, and subtle eye makeup enhancing the sultry aesthetic
Completing the glamorous transformation, Sanya styled her hair in a side-parted voluminous blowout with soft curls, adding old-Hollywood drama to the bold photoshoot
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