Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wows In Simple Kasavu Saree For Ugadi Celebration: Know How Much It Costs

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 19, 2026
Samantha Ruth Prabhu embraced festive elegance this Ugadi, sharing glimpses from her Bapu Bomma series while promoting Maa Inti Bangaaram
The South Indian actresa kept it rooted and graceful in a handwoven kasavu saree by Sreejith Jeevan, reportedly priced at ₹7,725
Crafted in soft cotton, the saree stood out with delicate appliqué work and subtle embroidery, woven with half-fine kasavu threads made using gold-plated copper
She paired the understated drape with an elegant green kasavu silk blouse featuring yellow accents, a plunging neckline and a sharp, tailored fit
Samantha elevated the look with traditional jewellery, including green bangles, gold kadhas, rings, a choker layered with a fine chain, and coordinated earrings
Keeping the glam minimal yet dewy, she opted for defined brows, soft brown eyeshadow, flushed cheeks, a glossy mauve lip, luminous highlighter and a classic red bindi
Her hairstyle added a soft charm, styled in a centre-parted, half-tied look
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