Sam Altman To Gabriel Attal: 9 Influential People Who Came Out As Gay

By: Rahul M | January 12, 2024

Sam Altman: The OpenAI CEO who tied the knot with his boyfriend Oliver Mulherin earlier this week came out as gay during his teens.

Gabriel Attal: France’s youngest prime minister replacing Macron in a cabinet shuffle recently made the headlines for not only political reasons but also being the youngest and first openly gay PM.

Noah Schnapp: Known for his performance in Stranger Things, the actor came out as gay in 2023 and took to announce it on TikTok.

Jakub Jankto: The Czech professional footballer opened up on being gay last year and said, “I no longer want to hide...”

Shinjiro Atae: The J-pop artist who gave the world ‘Into The Light’ also came out as gay in 2023 during a live event in Tokyo attended by more than 2,000 fans.

Carl Nassib: In 2021, the American footballer broke the silence on their sexuality and publicly announced being gay.

Ricky Martin: The singer-songwriter came out as gay in 2010 and talked about struggling with his sexuality as a gay man and fearing of not being able to become a parent.

Wendell Rodricks: While India has its own apprehensions towards the queer community, the Goa-based fashion designer who passed away in 2020 was a gay and a gay rights activist.

Tim Cook: Many might be unaware that the Apple CEO openly talked of being gay in 2014 while telling the younger generation that “it’s okay to be gay.”

Thanks For Reading!

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Marries Best Friend 'Ollie' In Intimate Ceremony; Know Everything About His...
Find out More