Saba Azad Dazzles In Gucci's Vintage Sequin Gown From 2004 After Hospitalisation

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | April 07, 2026

Saba Azad made a stunning comeback at a Mumbai award after recovering from a recent Cyclospora Cayetanensis, a coccidian parasite that causes a diarrheal disease

The actress exuded vintage glamour in statement piece from Gucci's 2004 archival collection, featuring a shimmering blue sequin gown that instantly turned heads

The gown featured bold cut-outs along the waist and back, adding a daring edge to its body-hugging silhouette

A short, flowy hemline balanced the look, while delicate tie-up details at the back enhanced its backless design

Keeping things understated, she paired the ensemble with just diamond earrings, letting the outfit do all the talking

Her beauty game was equally on point with glowing skin, softly flushed cheeks, sleek brows, subtle eye makeup, and nude lips

Completing the look, she styled her hair in a sleek, pushed-back updo, keeping things clean and perfectly in sync with the glam vibe

Thanks For Reading!

Alia Bhatt Wows In Dreamy Saree With 'Mogra Pallu', Later Swaps In Chic Suit With Diamond Brooch To...
Find out More