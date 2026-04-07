Saba Azad Dazzles In Gucci's Vintage Sequin Gown From 2004 After Hospitalisation

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | April 07, 2026
Saba Azad made a stunning comeback at a Mumbai award after recovering from a recent Cyclospora Cayetanensis, a coccidian parasite that causes a diarrheal disease
The actress exuded vintage glamour in statement piece from Gucci's 2004 archival collection, featuring a shimmering blue sequin gown that instantly turned heads
The gown featured bold cut-outs along the waist and back, adding a daring edge to its body-hugging silhouette
A short, flowy hemline balanced the look, while delicate tie-up details at the back enhanced its backless design
Keeping things understated, she paired the ensemble with just diamond earrings, letting the outfit do all the talking
Her beauty game was equally on point with glowing skin, softly flushed cheeks, sleek brows, subtle eye makeup, and nude lips
Completing the look, she styled her hair in a sleek, pushed-back updo, keeping things clean and perfectly in sync with the glam vibe
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