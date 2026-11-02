Rishab Sharma Looks Regal In Sage Green At His NMACC Debut Performance, Poses With Nita Ambani

By: Aanchal C | November 02, 2026
Musician and sitarist Rishab Sharma made his debut performance at Mumbai’s Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai
He posed with businesswoman Nita Ambani in a soft sage-green high-neck, long-sleeved kurta, detailed with subtle gold accents that added a touch of understated richness
The kurta was paired with wide-legged trousers in a deeper olive-gold tone, featuring a brocade finish that brought texture and depth to the ensemble
A matching translucent dupatta was draped over his shoulders, falling along both sides and lending the outfit a fluid, layered finish
A broad embellished belt cinched the silhouette, with an ornate brooch adding a decorative focal point to the traditional styling
Rishab accessorised with a jaw-dropping necklace, featuring multiple strands of pearls and multicoloured stones, that added royal elegance to his look
A pair of diamond studs, gold bracelets and mehendi-adorned hands accentuated his debut appearance
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