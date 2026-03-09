Rhea Kapoor Turns 39! Brings In Birthday With Intimate Party Attended By Dad Anil & Sister Sonam

By: Aanchal C | March 09, 2026

Filmmaker and celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor celebrated her 39th birthday on March 5 with a cosy, family-filled gathering surrounded by her closest loved ones

The birthday party were attended by her parents, Anil and Sunita Kapoor, sister Sonam Kapoor, brother-in-law Anand Ahuja, husband Karan Boolani, and little Vayu

A striking black-and-white photo captured dad Anil Kapoor toasting his daughter, adding a heartfelt touch to the celebrations

For her special day, Rhea donned a chic black dress, keeping it subtle and effortless.

The highlight of the celebration was a whimsical monster-themed cake that read, “Happy Birthday Massi,” a sweet nod to her bond with nephew Vayu

Rhea’s social media posts offered glimpses of the intimate party, including playful balloons with messages like “sisters before misters" and "It's Rhea's Day"

Dreamy, elegant decor and a tempting array of cakes made the evening extra special for the birthday girl

Thanks For Reading!

Allu Arjun Makes A Case For Ethnic Men Jewellery In Chanda Necklace, Ear Cuff With Ivory Dhoti-Kurta
Find out More