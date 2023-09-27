Recognising Burnout: 7 Warning Signs You Shouldn't Ignore

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 27, 2023
Burnout is a state of physical and emotional exhaustion often caused by prolonged periods of stress, overwork, or imbalance in life. It can affect anyone, regardless of their profession or lifestyle. Here are 7 common signs that you may be experiencing burnout:
Fatigue is the first sign of burnout. If you feel tired all the time, even after a full night's sleep then it is definetely a sign of Burnout. You need to make necessary changes in your daily routine to find the energy to carry out your daily tasks
Decreased Performance in your daily tasks is another sign of burnout. You may find it challenging to concentrate, make decisions, or be productive, even in activities you once enjoyed
Being annoyed or irritated all the time is another major sign of being burnout. If you start to feel annoyed, frustated, angry due to an emotional rollercoster, make sure to take action for your betterment. Take a break and if things get worse take professional help
Have lost your spark? Once an achiever, and now unable to push through daily tasks? This is due to the fact that you hustled and pushed yourself way to much. It is high time to take a break to heal and then focus on the targets. You need to let your mind and body rest once in a while to achieve bigger things in life
Another major sign of burnout is when one stops taking care of themselves. If you don't feel like dressing up or simply not eating or skipping basic hygiene it is a sign that you burnout and it is time to take a break
If you are feeling disconnected from the things around you and do not feel like working or even meeting friends or partying. This simply means that you need to take the much needed break
Burnout can manifest as physical symptoms such as headaches, stomachaches, or other unexplained aches and pains. Chronic stress can weaken your immune system, making you more susceptible to illness. It is high time to see a professional for help
