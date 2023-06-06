Recipe: Take A Chill-Pill With This Kahwa Kesar Summer Cooler

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 06, 2023
Summer is at its peak and it's time to quench your thirst with some super refreshing coolers. To make this increasing temperature less uncomfortable, and to lift your mood instantly, try this easy to make summer cooler at home – Kahwa Kesar Iced Tea
Ingredients Kahwa mix – 40 gm, Water – 400 ml, Honey – 40 ml, Kesar (Saffron) – 1 pinch, Ice cubes – 5-6 cubes
Method- 1. Mix kahwa mixture in Lukewarm water over night and keep aside
2. Strain the kahwa mixture and water. Keep the kahwa flavored water in the chiller
3. Pour some honey, kesar and add half of ice cubes in kahwa water and mix well.
4. Add ice cubes in empty glass and pour the mixture over ice cubes.
5. Garnish with some saffron and Serve cold.
