Rashmika Mandanna's Modern Bride-Worthy Looks Ahead Of Udaipur Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda

By: Aanchal C | February 17, 2026

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly set to marry long-term boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda in a private Udaipur ceremony on February 26, with festivities beginning February 24. Neither has confirmed the wedding

While the wedding rumours continue to make headlines, take a look at the actor's bride-worthy looks:

Rashmika looked breathtaking in a deep red, high-neck kurta by Torani, featuring intricate zardozi, paisley motifs, and lavish gold threadwork

She stunned in an orange dam zari kurta by Iqbal Hussain, adorned with intricate zardozi and traditional embroidery

The actress turned modern bride in Falguni Shane Peacock's ivory bridal lehenga and statement jewellery

Rashmika oozed royal elegance in a yellow-toned lehenga, paired with dual dupatta and stunning blouse

Lastly, she was bride-ready in a rust-red lehenga from Label Devnaagri and exquisite jewels

