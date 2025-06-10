Rashmika Mandanna Dons ₹1.2 Lakh Hand Embroidered Kurta For 'Kuberaa' Promotions In Chennai

By: Amisha Shirgave | June 10, 2025

Rashmika Mandanna never fails impress her fans when it comes to fashion

All images from Instagram

While promoting her upcoming film, Kuberaa in Chennai, Rashmika donned a Beige ethnic outfit by designer Arpita Mehta

The plain beige outfit has a heavily embellished dupatta with sequin detailing

The border of the dupatta had intricate patterns and tassels that elevates her look

Rashmika used soft hues for her make-up and kept it minimal with soft pink lip shade and bronze eye-shadow

Rashmika wore stone studded jhumkas and rings as she kept her jewelry minimal. Her hair was tied up in a bun and wrapped by a 'gajra'

Rashmika Mandanna is currently promoting her film 'Kuberra' and took to Instagram to share her look in Beige captioning it, "We began our Kuberaa promotions in Chennai, and as most of you know, Chennai holds a very dear place in my heart because of my childhood, so I was very happy."

Thanks For Reading!

5 Signs You're Being Gaslighted By Your Partner
Find out More