Rashmika Mandanna Dons ₹1.2 Lakh Hand Embroidered Kurta For 'Kuberaa' Promotions In Chennai

By: Amisha Shirgave | June 10, 2025
Rashmika Mandanna never fails impress her fans when it comes to fashion
All images from Instagram
While promoting her upcoming film, Kuberaa in Chennai, Rashmika donned a Beige ethnic outfit by designer Arpita Mehta
The plain beige outfit has a heavily embellished dupatta with sequin detailing
The border of the dupatta had intricate patterns and tassels that elevates her look
Rashmika used soft hues for her make-up and kept it minimal with soft pink lip shade and bronze eye-shadow
Rashmika wore stone studded jhumkas and rings as she kept her jewelry minimal. Her hair was tied up in a bun and wrapped by a 'gajra'
Rashmika Mandanna is currently promoting her film 'Kuberra' and took to Instagram to share her look in Beige captioning it, "We began our Kuberaa promotions in Chennai, and as most of you know, Chennai holds a very dear place in my heart because of my childhood, so I was very happy."
