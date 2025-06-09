5 Signs You're Being Gaslighted By Your Partner

By: Rahul M | June 09, 2025
Gaslighting is emotional abuse, and no one deserves to have their reality twisted or their feelings invalidated
All images from Canva
Here are signa that you are being gaslighted by your partner
They often say things like “That never happened” or “You’re imagining things,” even when you're sure of the facts. Over time, this can make you question your own reality and feel like you’re losing your grip on what's true
If you express how something made you feel and you're met with “You're too sensitive” or “You're overreacting,” it's a subtle way to make you feel like your emotions aren’t valid or worth addressing
You find yourself constantly saying sorry-even when you're not sure what you did wrong. Gaslighting can condition you to take blame in order to keep the peace, even when the issue wasn’t your fault
Whenever you bring up concerns, somehow the conversation turns around to become your fault. They play the victim, and you’re left defending yourself instead of being heard
You start to second-guess yourself so much that you feel like you're losing your mind. This emotional disorientation is a major red flag that your reality is being deliberately manipulated
Thanks For Reading!