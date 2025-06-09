5 Health Benefits Of Consuming Khus-Khus (Poppy Seeds)

By: Amisha Shirgave | June 09, 2025
Poppy seeds are mostly used Indian dishes and are said to have multiple health benefits
Let's understand how Poppy seeds benefit our bodies
Poppy seeds contain trace amounts of opium alkaloids (like morphine and codeine), which can have a calming effect on the nervous system. When consumed in moderate amounts, especially as part of warm milk or desserts, they help relieve insomnia and restlessness
Rich in calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, and zinc, khus-khus supports bone density and helps prevent issues like osteoporosis and joint pain. These minerals are essential for healthy bone growth and repair
The iron and essential fatty acids (especially omega-3 and omega-6) in poppy seeds contribute to improved blood circulation and cognitive function. Regular consumption may help enhance memory, focus, and reduce mental fatigue
Khus-khus has a high fiber content which aids in regulating bowel movements, preventing constipation, and improving overall gut health. It also acts as a natural coolant, especially beneficial in summer for soothing the digestive tract
Poppy seeds contain healthy fats, especially linoleic acid, which helps lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and maintain a healthy heart. The presence of antioxidants also protects against oxidative stress and inflammation
