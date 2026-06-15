Rasha Thadani Looks Elegant In Floral-Embroidered Green Saree; Fans Call Her 'Sundari'

By: Aanchal C | June 15, 2026
Gen-Z sensation Rasha Thadani recently treated her Instagram followers to a series of stunning photos, proving that ethnic wear is one of her strongest style suits
One of the standout looks featured Rasha draped in a dreamy green organza saree adorned with intricate gold floral embroidery that added a regal touch to the ensemble
She paired the six-yard drape with a simple blouse, allowing the exquisite craftsmanship and detailed work on the pallu to take centre stage
Keeping her styling elegant, Rasha opted for statement green earrings and a few delicate rings that perfectly complemented the saree without overpowering it
Her beauty look was equally enchanting, featuring glowing skin, rosy cheeks, shimmering eye makeup, and nude lips that added to her youthful charm
The actress also shared glimpses of herself in a graceful beige lehenga, showcasing her versatility and effortless ability to carry traditional outfits with ease
The pictures quickly won hearts online, with admirers flooding the comments section with compliments. Many called her "Sundari," while others praised her as "beautiful" and "stunning"
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