Madhuri Dixit Ditches Blouse, Styles Saree With Chic Jacket: Check Out

By: Aanchal C | May 25, 2026

Madhuri Dixit gave traditional saree fashion a bold contemporary spin by swapping the usual blouse for a structured black cropped jacket, and the result was effortlessly powerful

The actress stunned in an white saree adorned with delicate black floral motifs spread across the pleats and pallu, creating a graceful monochrome aesthetic

The real fashion moment, however, came from the sleek black jacket layered over the saree, instantly adding a sharp corporate-core vibe to the ethnic ensemble

Keeping the styling polished, Madhuri accessorised with sparkling diamond earrings, statement rings, and a chic black mini handbag

Her glam stayed soft yet radiant with glowing skin, lightly flushed cheeks, glossy pink lips, and subtly defined eyes that enhanced the classy vibe of the look

Completing the modern saree moment, the actress tied her hair into a sleek ponytail, allowing the structured jacket and elegant drape to remain the centre of attention

Sharing the series of pictures, the actress wrote, "Black, white… and a little bit of drama.🖤✨"

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