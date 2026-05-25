Madhuri Dixit Ditches Blouse, Styles Saree With Chic Jacket: Check Out

By: Aanchal C | May 25, 2026
Madhuri Dixit gave traditional saree fashion a bold contemporary spin by swapping the usual blouse for a structured black cropped jacket, and the result was effortlessly powerful
The actress stunned in an white saree adorned with delicate black floral motifs spread across the pleats and pallu, creating a graceful monochrome aesthetic
The real fashion moment, however, came from the sleek black jacket layered over the saree, instantly adding a sharp corporate-core vibe to the ethnic ensemble
Keeping the styling polished, Madhuri accessorised with sparkling diamond earrings, statement rings, and a chic black mini handbag
Her glam stayed soft yet radiant with glowing skin, lightly flushed cheeks, glossy pink lips, and subtly defined eyes that enhanced the classy vibe of the look
Completing the modern saree moment, the actress tied her hair into a sleek ponytail, allowing the structured jacket and elegant drape to remain the centre of attention
Sharing the series of pictures, the actress wrote, "Black, white… and a little bit of drama.🖤✨"
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