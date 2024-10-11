Rani Mukerji To Kajol: Bengali Actress' Beauty Secrets & Skincare Tips

By: Rahul M | October 11, 2024
Bollywood diva Rani Mukherji is known to have healthy and glowing skin. Reportedly, the actress starts her day with aloe vera juice, which promotes moisturiser and leads to healthy skin
Image: Rani Mukherji's Fan Page
Mouni Roy once stated, "I drink a lot of water. It keeps my skin hydrated and gives a long-lasting glow." Hydration is one of the essential parts of keeping skin moisturised and healthy
Mouni Roy's Instagram
Nusrat Jahan follows a skincare routine that incorporates cleansing the skin to keep it clear and healthy. Further following with toner, moisturiser and sunscreen
Nusrat Jahan's Instagram
Rukmini Maitra uses waterproof, clear sunscreen and moisturising cream to hydrate her dry skin
Rukmini Maitra's Instagram
Kajol emphasises the importance of removing makeup and doing skincare before going to bed. This lets her skin away from bacteria, leading to healthy and clear skin
Kajol's Instagram
Rituparna Sengupta follows a basic skincare routine, including toner, moisturiser and sunscreen. Additionally, her routine incorporates rose water for fresh and glowing skin
Rituparna Sengupta's Instagram
Actress Mimi Chakraborty revealed in an interview that she drinks plenty of water to keep her skin hydrated and also uses sunscreen and aloe vera gel
Mimi Chakraborty's Instagram
Thanks For Reading!