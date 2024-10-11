Rani Mukerji To Kajol: Bengali Actress' Beauty Secrets & Skincare Tips

By: Rahul M | October 11, 2024

Bollywood diva Rani Mukherji is known to have healthy and glowing skin. Reportedly, the actress starts her day with aloe vera juice, which promotes moisturiser and leads to healthy skin

Image: Rani Mukherji's Fan Page

Mouni Roy once stated, "I drink a lot of water. It keeps my skin hydrated and gives a long-lasting glow." Hydration is one of the essential parts of keeping skin moisturised and healthy

Mouni Roy's Instagram

Nusrat Jahan follows a skincare routine that incorporates cleansing the skin to keep it clear and healthy. Further following with toner, moisturiser and sunscreen 

Nusrat Jahan's Instagram

Rukmini Maitra uses waterproof, clear sunscreen and moisturising cream to hydrate her dry skin

Rukmini Maitra's Instagram

Kajol emphasises the importance of removing makeup and doing skincare before going to bed. This lets her skin away from bacteria, leading to healthy and clear skin

Kajol's Instagram

Rituparna Sengupta follows a basic skincare routine, including toner, moisturiser and sunscreen. Additionally, her routine incorporates rose water for fresh and glowing skin

Rituparna Sengupta's Instagram

Actress Mimi Chakraborty revealed in an interview that she drinks plenty of water to keep her skin hydrated and also uses sunscreen and aloe vera gel

Mimi Chakraborty's Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

Rani Mukerji Radiates Her Bengali Roots During Durga Pujo Festivities
Find out More