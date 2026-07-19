Ramayana Star Kajal Aggarwal Brings Royal Elegance In Dreamy Anarkali, Fans Call Her 'Sundari'

By: Aanchal C | July 19, 2026

Kajal Aggarwal shared a fresh series of stunning photos on social media, leaving fans mesmerised by her regal ethnic look

The actress, who plays Mandodari, in Ramayana, embraced a graceful traditional aesthetic that perfectly complemented her royal on-screen persona

Kajal wore a dreamy ivory Anarkali featuring a voluminous, flowy with a intricately embroidered metallic gold bodice

She layered the look with a sheer white dupatta adorned with delicate floral appliqué detailing and tasselled edges

Keeping the accessories elegant, Kajal opted for classic gold jhumkas, embellished gold juttis, and a tiny black bindi

Her beauty look remained soft and sophisticated with a sleek centre-parted bun, loose face-framing strands, radiant skin, subtle eye makeup, and glossy lip

Many flooded the comments section, calling her "sundari", "beautiful" and praising her timeless elegance

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