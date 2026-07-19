Rakul Preet Singh Takes Over The Ramayana Delhi Event In Strapless Yellow Saree Look With Royal Jewels

By: Aanchal C | July 19, 2026
Rakul Preet Singh made a stunning appearance at the Ramayana trailer launch in Delhi, dressed in a rich mustard-yellow silk saree
Adding a contemporary twist to her traditional attire, Rakul paired the saree with a heavily embroidered strapless blouse
Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the actress completed her ensemble with an opulent selection of gold and diamond jewellery
Her accessories included a layered choker necklace, matching earrings with elegant ear chains, stacked bangles, statement rings, and a eye-catching kamarbandh that added a regal finish
Keeping the focus on her outfit, Rakul opted for soft wavy hair and understated makeup, featuring fresh, glowing skin, subtly defined eyes and natural lips
For the unversed, Rakul will be seen portraying Surpanakha, the fierce and influential sister of Ravana, in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious two-part film Ramayana: Part 1
Sharing pictures from the event, Rakul wrote, “An honour to be a part of something that feels larger than life, larger than cinema, our history, our heritage, our Ramayana. We represent Bharat to the world, a feeling that's truly beyond words. Can't wait for you all to step into this world with us.”
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