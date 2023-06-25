Ram Setu: 9 Interesting Scientific And Mythological Facts To Know About The Mysterious Bridge

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 25, 2023
1. The studies of Oceanography suggest that the bridge is 7000 years old
2. The carbon dating of beaches near Dhanushkodi & Mannar Island sync with the date of Ramayana
3. The bridge is 50 km long and separates the Gulf of Mannar from the Palk Strait
4. Ram Setu is taken as an archaeological and historical evidence of Ramayana
5. The bridge was first mentioned in Valmiki's Ramayana
6. When Prabhu Shri Ram reached the end of Bharat Bhoomi; he prayed to Samudra Dev for a solution to cross Lanka
7. Samudra Dev mentioned that two Vanars- Nal and Neel from his Sena have a boon that if they throw a stone into the water; the stones would never sink
8. Upon hearing this, the entire Sena started writing Prabhu Ram’s name on heavy stones; while Nal and Neel threw them into the water to create a bridge
9. NASA images and presence of floating stones in the area are compelling pointers to the historical existence of Ram Setu Bridge
