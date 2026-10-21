Rakul Preet Singh's Bold Embellished Blouse With A Simple Saree At Ramayana Event Is Perfect For Festive Fashion

By: Aanchal C | October 21, 2026

Rakul Preet Singh made a stylish appearance at a recent Ramayana pre-release event, pairing a deep navy-blue saree with a statement blouse that did most of the talking

Instead of choosing a heavily embellished drape, Rakul opted for a simple navy-blue saree with a subtle textured finish. Its rich colour and fluid silhouette created an elegant base for the more elaborate details

The standout element was her sleeveless, strappy blouse, covered in intricate gold embroidery and mirror-like embellishments. Hints of red, green and blue added colourful accents to the design

Rakul accessorised with oversized gold-toned earrings featuring multicoloured detailing which echoed the embellishments on her blouse

Stacked bracelets and rings completed her accessories, adding extra sparkle while keeping the focus on the blouse’s intricate craftsmanship

Rakul kept her beauty choices elegant with warm-toned makeup, softly defined eyes and glossy nude-pink lips

Her long brown hair was styled in voluminous waves with a side part, lending the ensemble a relaxed yet polished finish

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