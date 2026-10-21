Karan Johar Celebrates Dussehra 2026 With His Children At Mumbai's Durga Puja Pandal In Regal Pink Kurta Look

By: Aanchal C | October 21, 2026

Karan Johar visited Mumbai’s North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal on Dussehra, accompanied by his children, Yash and Roohi

The filmmaker looked regal in a knee-length pink kurta that brought a vibrant touch to his festive appearance

His kurta featured an all-over mix of geometric and floral motifs in pink, cream, green and gold, creating a detailed, colourful look

Karan paired the kurta with pale pink straight-fit trousers and maroon Kolhapuri chappals, keeping the look relaxed while staying true to the occasion

He layered the outfit with a pink dupatta decorated with multicoloured embroidery and elaborate borders

Oversized gold-toned glasses, a wristwatch and a chunky ruby ring completed his outfit, adding royal touch to his festive style

His neatly styled hair and clean, understated grooming let the vibrant prints, jewellery and rich colours take centre stage

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