Karan Johar Celebrates Dussehra 2026 With His Children At Mumbai's Durga Puja Pandal In Regal Pink Kurta Look

By: Aanchal C | October 21, 2026
Karan Johar visited Mumbai’s North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal on Dussehra, accompanied by his children, Yash and Roohi
The filmmaker looked regal in a knee-length pink kurta that brought a vibrant touch to his festive appearance
His kurta featured an all-over mix of geometric and floral motifs in pink, cream, green and gold, creating a detailed, colourful look
Karan paired the kurta with pale pink straight-fit trousers and maroon Kolhapuri chappals, keeping the look relaxed while staying true to the occasion
He layered the outfit with a pink dupatta decorated with multicoloured embroidery and elaborate borders
Oversized gold-toned glasses, a wristwatch and a chunky ruby ring completed his outfit, adding royal touch to his festive style
His neatly styled hair and clean, understated grooming let the vibrant prints, jewellery and rich colours take centre stage
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