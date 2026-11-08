Rakul Preet Singh Serves Regal Festive Glamour in a Hand-Embroidered Manish Malhotra Lehenga for Diwali 2026

By: Rutunjay D | November 08, 2026
Rakul Preet Singh delivered a breathtaking festive look for Diwali, dressed in a custom couture lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra.
The ensemble features a voluminous, flared lehenga skirt adorned with multi-hued vertical paneling in vibrant shades of pink, purple, teal, and gold zari.
Each panel of the skirt is decorated with intricate hand-embroidered floral motifs, sequin work, and fine metallic threadwork that add rich textural depth.
She paired the skirt with a matching elbow-sleeved blouse designed with a low, wide scoop neckline and heavy gold border trims along the edges.
The blouse is lavishly covered in dense zardozi embroidery, mirror-work accents, and colorful threadwork, balancing traditional artistry with a contemporary fit.
She accessorized the festive outfit with ornate polki and pearl dangling chaandbaali earrings that complement the warm gold tones of her ensemble.
Allowing the heavy neckline to take center stage, she omitted a neckpiece, finishing her look with stacked golden bangles and statement rings.
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