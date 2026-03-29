Rakul Preet Singh Just Made Waistcoats Hot Again – And How!

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 29, 2026
Rakul Preet Singh is officially bringing waistcoats back into the spotlight, and making them look hotter than ever in a baby blue co-ord moment
The actress donned a halter-neck waistcoat that hugged her frame perfectly, featuring bold gold buttons and structured pockets that added a sharp, tailored edge
Ditching usual pants, she styled it with a matching midi skirt, which came with a asymmetric hemline that made it look anything but basic
Her accessories did all the talking with statement gold earrings, stacked chunky kadas, and rings that amplified the edgy vibe
Breaking the softness of the pastel palette, she paired the outfit with striking black long boots
Keeping things fresh, Rakul's makeup was all about glow with dewy skin, flushed cheeks, soft nude tones, defined lashes and nude lips
She rounded off the chic look with centre-parted soft waves, letting her effortless hairdo balance the statement outfit perfectly
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