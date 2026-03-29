Rakul Preet Singh Just Made Waistcoats Hot Again – And How!

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 29, 2026

Rakul Preet Singh is officially bringing waistcoats back into the spotlight, and making them look hotter than ever in a baby blue co-ord moment

The actress donned a halter-neck waistcoat that hugged her frame perfectly, featuring bold gold buttons and structured pockets that added a sharp, tailored edge

Ditching usual pants, she styled it with a matching midi skirt, which came with a asymmetric hemline that made it look anything but basic

Her accessories did all the talking with statement gold earrings, stacked chunky kadas, and rings that amplified the edgy vibe

Breaking the softness of the pastel palette, she paired the outfit with striking black long boots

Keeping things fresh, Rakul's makeup was all about glow with dewy skin, flushed cheeks, soft nude tones, defined lashes and nude lips

She rounded off the chic look with centre-parted soft waves, letting her effortless hairdo balance the statement outfit perfectly

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