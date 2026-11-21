By: Rahul M | November 21, 2026
Rakul Preet Singh shared fresh pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Bear with me, the Diwali looks aren’t over yet! 😜" And her latest festive outfit was all about sparkle and glamour
The actress ditched conventional festive colours for a dazzling navy-blue ensemble, bringing together intricate detailing and contemporary style
Her outfit featured a sleeveless, deep V-neck top with floral embroidery, sequins and beadwork, along with a fitted bodice
She paired the top with high-waisted, floor-length flared trousers featuring coordinating embellishments for a seamless look
Rakul accessorised with a diamond-studded choker featuring dark blue stones, matching earrings, rings and a bracelet
Her beauty look featured softly defined eyes, glowing skin and glossy pink lips
Rakul left her long hair open in voluminous, soft waves, allowing it to frame her face
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