Rainy Day Cravings? Try These 5 Melt-In-The-Mouth Desserts This Monsoon Season

By: Aanchal C | July 21, 2026

When the rain starts pouring, there's nothing more comforting than indulging in a warm, melt-in-the-mouth dessert

From rich halwas to syrup-soaked classics, these sweets are perfect for satisfying your monsoon cravings at home. Take a look:

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake: A warm chocolate cake with a gooey molten centre, best served straight from the oven with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Hot Gulab Jamun With Rabri: Soft, syrup-soaked gulab jamuns paired with chilled or warm creamy rabri create the perfect sweet treat for a rainy day

Warm Sticky Toffee Pudding: A moist date sponge drenched in rich toffee sauce, making it one of the most comforting desserts for monsoon evenings

Gajar Ka Halwa: You can't go wrong with a hot bowl of gajar ka halwa. A comforting classic made with grated carrots, milk, ghee and dry fruits

Chocolate Brownie With Hot Fudge Sauce: Freshly baked fudgy brownies topped with warm chocolate sauce and a scoop of vanilla ice cream for the ultimate rain-day indulgence

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