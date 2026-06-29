Monsoon Diet: 5 Immunity-Boosting Foods To Fight Viral Fever Naturally

By: Aanchal C | June 29, 2026
The rainy season may bring welcome relief from the heat, but it also marks the arrival of seasonal infections, viral fever and the flu
A strong immune system is your first line of defence, and adding nutrient-rich, immunity-friendly foods to your daily diet may help your body stay resilient during the monsoon months:
Citrus Fruits: Oranges, lemons, sweet lime and grapefruit are rich in vitamin C, which supports immune function and helps the body fight infections. Enjoy them fresh or squeeze lemon into warm water
Ginger: A kitchen staple during the monsoon, ginger contains natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds. Add it to herbal tea, soups or home-cooked meals for an immunity boost
Turmeric: Packed with curcumin, turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. A pinch in curries, soups or warm turmeric milk can be a comforting addition during the rainy season
Garlic: Garlic contains allicin, a compound known for its antimicrobial properties. Including fresh garlic in dals, vegetables or soups may help support your immune health.
Holy Basil: Tulsi is widely known for its antibacterial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Drinking tulsi tea or adding fresh leaves to warm water may help strengthen immunity and provide relief from seasonal coughs, colds and flu
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