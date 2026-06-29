Monsoon Special: 5 Healthy Yet Tasty Soups To Have In Rainy Season

By: Aanchal C | June 29, 2026
Nothing feels more comforting than a warm bowl of soup on a rainy day. Besides keeping you cosy, soups are packed with nutrients that can support immunity and digestion during the monsoon
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Here are five delicious and healthy soups to add to your rainy-day menu:
Tomato Basil Soup: Rich in antioxidants like lycopene and vitamin C, this comforting classic is light, flavourful and perfect for boosting immunity
Mixed Vegetable Soup: Loaded with seasonal vegetables such as carrots, beans, peas and cabbage, this soup is packed with fibre, vitamins and minerals for a nourishing meal
Sweet Corn Soup: A monsoon favourite, sweet corn soup offers a comforting balance of natural sweetness and nutrition while being gentle on the stomach
Lentil (Dal) Soup: Protein-rich and filling, lentil soup provides essential nutrients and keeps you energised, making it an ideal wholesome meal during rainy weather
Mushroom Soup: Creamy, earthy and packed with antioxidants, mushroom soup is a delicious way to enjoy immune-supporting nutrients while staying warm
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