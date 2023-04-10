Queen Elizabeth II to King Charles III, here are 6 historic Coronation invitations from the British royal archives

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 10, 2023

Ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III, which will take place in London in less than a month’s time, here are some historic Coronation invitations from the royal archives

Official invitation for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla designed by Andrew Jamieson

For Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation in June 1953, the young Prince Charles receievd his own specially illustrated invitation

Admission ticket for King George III and Queen Charlotte's Coronation on 22 September 1761 at the upper gallery of Westminster Abbey

Admission ticket for the Royal Family's box for King George IV's Coronation on 19 July 1821 at the Westminster Abbey

Admission ticket for KIng Wiliam IV and Queen Adelaide on 8 September 1831 at the Westminster Abbey

Admission ticket used by the Duchess of Kent for her daughter, Queen Victoria's Coronation on 28 June 1838

