Priyanka Chopra's 7 Hairstyles That Will Inspire Your Next Party Look

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 16, 2023

Classic pony tail hairstyle will never go out of style

Take a cue from global star Priyanka Chopra on how to rock this risque hairstyle

Messy bun is a hairstyle that can never go wrong

Two ponytail hairstyle is something we all tried as kids, take a cue from Priyanka on how to rock this style as an adult

High ponytail with front layers is another style that can be part of the everyday hairstyle

Nothing can beat a simple yet classic open hair look

Braided hair is something we all have tried since childhood and take a cue from Priyanka to use this look in your daily hairstyle

