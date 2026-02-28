Priyanka Chopra Is In Her 'Pirate' Fashion Era: Check Out The Actor's New The Bluff Looks

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | February 28, 2026
Global icon Priyanka Chopra is fully embracing her bold “pirate-core” fashion phase while promoting The Bluff, serving sea-faring-inspired glamour with every appearance
In newly released pictures, she stunned in an all-white ensemble by Diotima, featuring tailored pants layered with a knitted skirt detailed with a daring thigh-high slit
Switching moods, Priyanka stepped out in a grey corset-style jacket paired with matching trousers, with a black bralette subtly peeking through a plunging neckline
She completed the look with rugged boots and tinted sunglasses, wearing her hair half-up, half-down with glowing, radiant makeup
Another standout moment featured a black lace maxi dress styled with gold jewellery and her now-signature “pirate curls,” blending vintage drama with modern polish
Finally, she dialled up the intensity in a bold red off-shoulder gown with a figure-hugging bodice and flowing silhouette, bringing to romance to her edgy wardrobe
Priyanka rounded it off with tinted black sunglasses, a dramatic pirate hat, messy curls and matching rosy lips
Thanks For Reading!