Pregnant Karishma Tanna's Husband Varun Bangera Kisses Her Baby Bump In Romantic Maternity Photoshoot: Check Out

By: Aanchal C | July 25, 2026

Actress Karishma Tanna delighted fans with a series of dreamy pictures with husband Varun Bangera from a romantic photoshoot with a caption, "Moments / Lamhe 🖤"

The mom-to-be glowed in the photos, as the couple shared joyful moments, capturing their love and excitement in each heartfelt frame

In one romantic picture, the duo held each other's hands while looking straight into each other's eyes

While, another pic featured them sharing lovey-dovey time with their pet dogs

Varun, who's a businessman, was seen cradling her glowing baby bump and planting a tender kiss on it in another heartwarming frame

Karishma and Varun tied the knot in an intimate Mumbai ceremony on February 5, 2022, are now eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child

The couple announced the pregnancy in April, revealing that their little one is expected in August 2026

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