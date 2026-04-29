Pratibha Ranta's Cute White Dress Is Breaking The Internet! Take A Look

By: Aanchal C | April 29, 2026
Bollywood actress Pratibha Ranta turned heads at The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere in Mumbai, serving a playful retro-inspired look that instantly grabbed attention
The Gen-Z star graced the night in a chic white mini dress, designed with a flattering, body-hugging silhouette and delicate lace accents
The ensemble featured a bold black satin bow placed at the front, bringing back vintage charm and making the outfit feel both cute and statement-worthy
She paired the dress with sheer polka-dot tights, adding a quirky, old-school vibe that elevated the entire look beyond a basic white look
Keeping accessories minimal, she opted for subtle sparkle with dainty earrings and few rings, ensuring the outfit remained the highlight
Her beauty look was effortlessly fresh with soft makeup with a natural glow, rosy cheeks, subtle eyes and nude lips
Her short, tousled waves were styled in a middle-parted open hairdo, keeping things fresh and elegant
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