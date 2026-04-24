Hotness Alert! Pratibha Ranta Rocks The Season's Most Dazzling Mini-Dress With Diamond Ear Cuff At Mumbai Event

By: Aanchal C | April 24, 2026

Pratibha Ranta made a jaw-dropping entry at a recent Mumbai award in a head-turning aubergine mini-dress by Krésha Bajaj, crafted entirely from multicoloured, hand-embroidered beaded tassels

Each tassel shimmered in deep aubergine tone, creating a stunning, dense cascade effect that caught the light with every movement

The intricate craftsmanship behind the dress added major couture appeal with every tassel meticulously stitched, giving the outfit jewel-like finish

Pratibha accentuated her look with sparkling diamond cuff earrings and a stack of statement rings, adding extra drama and a touch of modern edge

She further slipped into a pair of shiny, metallic heels that not only lengthened her silhouette but also brought a dash of glitz to the overall look

Makeup-wise, Pratibha glowed from every angle with a luminous, dewy base paired with softly highlighted, rosy cheeks, shimmering shadow, and nude lips

Rounding off the ensemble, her hair was styled in a sleek, side-parted bun that kept the attention on her face and statement dress

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